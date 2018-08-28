Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

London dealer admits possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:52 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 28 January 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man has admitted possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply after police raided an address in Lawson Road, Norwich.

Hersi Ahmed, 23, from East London, was found with packages of heroin and cocaine with a street value of more than £1000, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Ahmed admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine on December 17, 2017.

Mark Roochove, prosecuting, said Ahmed was found at the Lawson Road address with the drugs.

“It was for street deals and the drugs were worth in excess of £1000.”

He said that Ahmed had no previous convictions for drugs offences.

Brian Kennedy for Ahmed, asked for reports and said: “He is a young man and has entered a guilty plea.”

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned sentence until Friday, March 15 for reports and told Ahmed: “These are serious offences.”

He granted Ahmed conditional bail and warned him he faced a prison sentence.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

‘The end of an era’ - Reaction to plans to ban diesel and petrol lorry floats from Lord Mayor’s Procession

Lorries are to be banned from Norwich's Lord Mayor's Procession. Picture: Ian Burt

Fitness Superstore to open in Norwich city centre

Fitness Superstore is opening a new showroom in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The end of an era’ - Reaction to plans to ban diesel and petrol lorry floats from Lord Mayor’s Procession

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fitness Superstore to open in Norwich city centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More than half of ‘county lines’ drug dealing groups targeting Norwich

Police during an Operation Gravity drugs raid on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cinema to host one-off Valentine’s Day screening of Notting Hill

Notting Hill (1999). Photo: Polygram Filmed Entertainment/OutNow

Cyclist fails in bid to rob woman

A cyclist attempted rob a woman on Dereham Road. Picture: Google

London dealer admits possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply in Norwich

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists