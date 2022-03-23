Razor blades scattered across city park

Horrified parents fear children playing in a city park could be injured after razor blades were strewn across the grass.

Hellesdon Recreation Ground has become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour in recent months and last weekend blades were scattered across the park.

James Morton, 23, who lives 10 minutes from the park, was walking his dog on Saturday evening when he spotted some razors in the wooded Diamond Jubilee Garden.

He said: "I am not sure what the blades could have been used for but I picked up around 12 of them and threw them in the bin.

"Luckily I had dog poo bags on me for this but I could have cut myself. I was worried my small pug would catch his paws on one."

The Diamond Jubilee Garden at Hellesdon Recreation Ground - Credit: Ben Hardy

The park is managed by Hellesdon Parish Council and Mr Morton has called on the authority to take more action to combat "persistent anti-social behaviour".

Homeowners living near the park have reported large groups making noise and vandalising property in the park at night particularly in the summer months when the park gates are not locked.

A sign for dog walkers at Hellesdon Recreation Ground - Credit: Ben Hardy

Richard Armes, 80, who lives close to the park, said: "The park is mostly used by people who walk dogs during the daytime but there is a group of kids at night.

"Why would they be using razor blades and where have they come from? It seems standard for kids to do something like that when they do not have anywhere to go.

"I have lived here 40 years and that has always been the case."

A parish council sign at the park states dogs should be under control and on a lead.

Hellesdon Recreation Ground - Credit: Ben Hardy

A 52-year-old woman walking her dog, who did not wish to be named, said: "It does concern me to hear there are razors as you do not want your dog's feet to be cut open."

Bill Johnson, vice-chairman of the parish council, said he will ensure the groundsman is contacted about the issue.

He added: "The new beat manager is a nice chap and he said he would increase the patrols."

Bill Johnson, vice-chairman of Hellesdon Parish Council - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Norfolk Police has been contacted.