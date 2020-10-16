Man took BB gun to brawl involving 15 people, court hears

Three police cars on the scene on the corner of Cromer Road and Heath Crescent in Norwich, where two men were arrested by officers. Picture: Archant Archant

A man took a BB gun to a brawl involving 15 people in Norwich, a court has heard.

It follows an incident on May 16 this year, when police were called to Copenhagen Way, off Aylsham Road, shortly after 3pm to reports that a number of people were involved in a brawl.

Enquiries continued after it was reported that one of the men involved in the fight was in possession of an imitation firearm, and Mantas Gadeikis was later arrested and a BB gun was seized.

Gadeikis, 31, of Heath Crescent, Hellesdon, who had the help of a Lithuanian interpreter, admitted having a BB gun in a public place on May 16 this year when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

The charge states that he had the imitation firearm in Copenhagen Way without legal authority or reasonable excuse.

Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, who appeared over a video link for the hearing, said the BB gun, having been seized, was found not to work when tested and she said that his plea was acceptable to the prosecution.

However she said that Gadeikis had taken the BB gun to a public place where there was an affray involving about 15 people.

John Morgans, for Gadeikis, said he was of good character and asked for pre-sentence reports into his background.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned the case for sentence until December 3.

She warned Gadeikis that all sentencing options would be open to the court.

She added: “At this stage I am not going to rule out custody.”

Gadeikis was arrested after police attended his address in Heath Crescent, close to Norwich Airport.

A second man, aged 37, was also arrested at the property in Heath Crescent on the same day on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug and he received a caution