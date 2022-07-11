Cancer patients 'gutted' after yobs crush charity flowers in second attack

Hellesdon's Julia Fisher and Emma Manning, who were both diagnosed with cancer in 2015, have seen their charity plants targeted yet again - Credit: Alan Kirkham

A pair of cancer patients aiming to raise cash for their oncology ward have once again been targeted by yobs who have trashed their sale stand.

Julia Fisher and Emma Manning, who live in Meadow Way, Hellesdon, saw plants from the charity stall outside their home stolen a couple of weeks ago.

Since then their neighbours and folk from across the Fine City have rallied together to get the mother and daughter duo back on track.

But after seven years of trying to raise money for the workers who helped them so much, the pair say they may give up their efforts altogether after they were once again targeted.

Julia, 75, came home from lunch on Sunday to find yet more plants had been stolen and some even vandalised.

Some of the plants and flowers Julia and Emma sell to raise money for the NNUH - Credit: Emma Manning

She said: "It's so stressful. I really don't know what to make of it all.

"I came home at the weekend and saw more plants had been stolen - six of our larger plants and a few small ones were taken.

"A neighbour also came round to bring back a plant which had been kicked down the road and we saw a flower basket had been turned upside down and all the plants underneath had been crushed.

"We bought a camera but it broke and now we're looking for the funds to get another but it's difficult."

Emma Manning, left, and Julia Fisher live in Meadow Way, Hellesdon - Credit: Alan Kirkham

All money raised from the plant stand goes towards the oncology department and others which help cancer patients at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

But the latest incident has left the family considering if they continue with their stall at all.

Julia added: "Emma and I are wondering whether it's even worth carrying on.

"We're thinking it might be easier to just give it all up.

"I feel really down and it's upset Emma as well.

Since 2015 Julia and Emma have raised around £20,000 for the NNUH oncology department - Credit: Emma Manning

"I haven't contacted the police because I'm not sure they'd come round for something like this - but I'm just gutted about it all.

"People are still supportive of what we do and I've already have people tell me not to let the minority spoil things.

"But it's really difficult to keep going especially when it's off your own back - some people are so brazen and don't care what happens."