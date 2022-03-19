Concerns raised over 'suspicious' callers in suburb

There have been reports of suspicious activity in Hellesdon - Credit: Google Maps/PA

Homeowners are considering installing security measures in response to what what some are calling "suspicious activity" in a neighbourhood.

Those living in Hellesdon raised concern over doorbell camera footage which showed a man wandering into driveways early on Thursday morning.

Neighbours believe the man was "snooping around" after being caught on camera in Middleton's Lane.

Middleton's Lane in Hellesdon - Credit: Google Maps

Hellesdon's county and district councillor Shelagh Gurney encouraged anyone with suspicious footage to report it to the police.

She said: "I am not aware of any major issues. We do get it from time to time and I would encourage anyone to take it up with the police constabulary.

"It is always advisable to share video footage with them if there are concerns."

Shelagh Gurney, county and district councillor for Hellesdon. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

One homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, warned others to be aware of "unexpected guests" turning up without any apparent reason.

The person shared their own footage on social media.

Their neighbour Tom Margitson, 37, who has lived in Hellesdon for six years, said: "This is usually a pretty safe area. It was in broad daylight but it seemed a bit odd.

"You would expect to see this kind of thing in side streets and cul-de-sacs rather than a location like this.

"I have just bought a Google Nest Doorbell and there do seem to be a few of them about now. It is definitely a growing trend.

"But I have never had any problems here before personally."

The man in question in the footage appeared to be wearing a lanyard but folk have queried why a worker would be turning up at 7.30am.

However, the footage has divided opinion with some questioning why the individual appeared to linger around the home in the footage.

He is showed approaching the home, knocking on the door, before looking down the side of the house and walking away.

Norfolk Police has been contacted for comment.