CCTV images released after car park fight in Hellesdon

Police have released CCTV images of a potential witness to a fight in Hellesdon

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following a car park fight in Hellesdon.

It happened on Thursday, September 29, between 1.15pm and 1.50pm.

There was a theft in a shop on Drayton High Road and a subsequent fight took place in the car park.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

They are treating the man as a potential witness.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation or who may be able to identify the man in the images is asked to contact PC Sutton at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/75156/22.