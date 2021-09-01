Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A 35-year-old woman has been reported missing near Norwich.
Police are appealing for help from the public to trace Heather Walters who was reported missing from Costessey on Wednesday September 1.
Ms Walters was last spoken to at around 11.30am this morning, before she left her home address in Minotaur Way.
She is described as white, 5ft 6, of average build, with long dark brown hair and brown eyes.
It is believed she was wearing lilac Converse and normally wears jeans. She is also believed to be on a green bicycle with a basket.
Officers are concerned for her welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Ms Walters since she went missing this morning.
Anyone with information or anyone who knows of her current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 163 of today’s date (September 1).
Most Read
- 1 World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich
- 2 'Harmful to the character of the area' - Orlando's ordered to remove sign
- 3 City drivers face delays as roundabout roadworks begin
- 4 Mum slapped with two parking tickets despite never actually parking
- 5 Developer challenges councillors to 'put money where their mouth is'
- 6 'Hidden gem' hotel reopens restaurant after three years being shut
- 7 Traders and drivers prepare for weeks of rush-hour roadworks queues
- 8 Have you seen any of Norfolk's most wanted criminals?
- 9 Eyesore for neighbours as car and rubbish dumped
- 10 How to enjoy 62 days off while using only 26 days of annual leave in 2022