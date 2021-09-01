News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:23 PM September 1, 2021   
Police are appealing for help from the public to trace Heather Walters who was reported missing from Costessey on Wednesday

A 35-year-old woman has been reported missing near Norwich.  

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace Heather Walters who was reported missing from Costessey on Wednesday September 1. 

Ms Walters was last spoken to at around 11.30am this morning, before she left her home address in Minotaur Way. 

She is described as white, 5ft 6, of average build, with long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

It is believed she was wearing lilac Converse and normally wears jeans. She is also believed to be on a green bicycle with a basket. 

Officers are concerned for her welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Ms Walters since she went missing this morning. 

Anyone with information or anyone who knows of her current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 163 of today’s date (September 1).

