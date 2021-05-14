Hunt for Norwich man wanted on recall to prison

Published: 4:52 PM May 14, 2021

Police are appealing for help to trace Harry Smithson who is wanted in the Norwich area. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are on the hunt for a man in Norwich.

Harry Smithson is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

The 19-year-old has no fixed address but has links with the Norwich area.

He is described as white, of slim build with short brown hair.

Anyone who may have seen Smithson or has information on his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.