News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Hunt for Norwich man wanted on recall to prison

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:52 PM May 14, 2021   
Police are appealing for help to trace Harry Smithson who is wanted in the Norwich area.

Police are appealing for help to trace Harry Smithson who is wanted in the Norwich area. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are on the hunt for a man in Norwich.

Harry Smithson is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

The 19-year-old has no fixed address but has links with the Norwich area.

He is described as white, of slim build with short brown hair.

Anyone who may have seen Smithson or has information on his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Queens Road, which will be closed for resurfacing work. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Norfolk Live

Investigation after 'unexplained' death of man at Norwich Travelodge

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Mr Postles' Apothecary in Norwich launched a 'back out to help out' offer ahead of its reopening on May 19. 

Food and Drink

1,000 people book for Norwich restaurant's 'back out to help out' offer

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The police van at Hemlin Close in Earlham on Wednesday 

Early hours arrests as part of 'ongoing police investigation'

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Michael Crowe, who has been reported missing from his home in Norwich

Norfolk Live

Missing man found by off-duty police officer

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon