Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Dad-of-two ‘forgot’ to register 12 gauge shotgun discovered in wardrobe

18 December, 2018 - 15:12
Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A father-of-two “forgot” to register a 12 gauge shotgun found by police in the wardrobe of his Harleston home, a court heard.

John Calladine was arrested after officers discovered the weapon and ammunition while searching his property at Willow Walk on October 27 last year.

Norwich Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday (December 18) the 57-year-old had been in possession of the gun following his father’s death several years ago.

Calladine’s solicitor Tej Thakkar argued his client had simple forgotten to add the weapon to his existing shotgun certificate.

Prosecutor Tess Mann said the defendant’s home was searched as part of a “legitimate investigation” by police.

She said: “While searching they found an unregistered firearm in the bedroom wardrobe and then in a draw ammunition was found.

“He was arrested and interviewed and made full admissions.”

No details were given about the nature of the investigation.

Mitigating, Mr Thakkar told the court Calladine had been a man of good character and had no previous arrests or cautions.

He said Calladine had a “historical interest” in firearms and had a shotgun certificate for 30 years without issue.

While his three other guns were registered on that certificate, the fourth single-barrelled weapon had not been.

The court heard how the shotgun had been owned by Calladine’s father, who passed away around 2002.

It was discovered while he was clearing out his late father’s home a few years back.

Mr Thakkar said his client should have surrendered the weapon at the time, but instead put it in his wardrobe.

“Had he had signed a form saying the shotgun is to be added to the certificate, he would not be here today,” Mr Thakkar added.

“He put it in his wardrobe with a view of adding it to the certificate, but he forgot.”

The court heard how Calladine had since surrendered all of his other shotguns.

“He knows he has let himself down,” Mr Thakkar said. “He does not make any excuses about where he finds himself.

“It was simply an error of judgement and he forgot.”

Magistrates recognised it was an “exceptional” circumstance and fined Calladine £400.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Schoolboy who fled war-torn country 11 years ago wins a place at Eton

Maheraj Ahmed with Cumberland School executive Simon Elliott and headteacher Gillian Dineen. Pic: Mark Soanes.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich man banned from football after throwing banana skin at black Arsenal player in “racial gesture”

Averof Panteli. Photo: Thomas Hornall/PA Wire

Five hundred cannabis plants worth £200,000 uncovered in Felthorpe outbuilding

Some of the cannabis found in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists