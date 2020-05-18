Police admit they may never know who put up infamous ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster in Norwich tower block

Police have admitted they may never know who was responsible for the infamous ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster which was plastered across the floors of a city tower block.

On January 31, the day Britain left the European Union, several posters were put up across the floors of Winchester Tower in Norwich, under the header of ‘Happy Brexit Day’.

The posters caused uproar by insisting foreign residents of the tower only speak English from now on, and that European languages “would not be tolerated”.

It sparked a defiant response from city-dwellers which saw protests, competing posters and the side of the building ‘love-bombed’ with messages of support and tolerance.

It also saw a police investigation launched, with Norfolk Constabulary treating the incident as a hate crime.

However, after officers have now closed the case without a culprit being found, following months of enquiries.

A spokesman for the constabulary said: “A number of enquiries have been carried out including house to house, extensive CCTV checks and forensics. At this stage we have not been able to identify the suspect.

“The investigation has been closed, however, if any new information should come to light, this will be reviewed accordingly.”

Anybody who has new information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/7964/20 or by anonymously contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 500 111.