Search

Advanced search

Police admit they may never know who put up infamous ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster in Norwich tower block

PUBLISHED: 09:30 18 May 2020

Police carrying out investigations at Winchester Tower. The case has now been closed Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police carrying out investigations at Winchester Tower. The case has now been closed Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Police have admitted they may never know who was responsible for the infamous ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster which was plastered across the floors of a city tower block.

Winchester Tower in Norwich, where a racist poster was put up on Brexit Day. Picture: ArchantWinchester Tower in Norwich, where a racist poster was put up on Brexit Day. Picture: Archant

On January 31, the day Britain left the European Union, several posters were put up across the floors of Winchester Tower in Norwich, under the header of ‘Happy Brexit Day’.

The posters caused uproar by insisting foreign residents of the tower only speak English from now on, and that European languages “would not be tolerated”.

It sparked a defiant response from city-dwellers which saw protests, competing posters and the side of the building ‘love-bombed’ with messages of support and tolerance.

You may also want to watch:

It also saw a police investigation launched, with Norfolk Constabulary treating the incident as a hate crime.

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria PertusaDozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

However, after officers have now closed the case without a culprit being found, following months of enquiries.

A spokesman for the constabulary said: “A number of enquiries have been carried out including house to house, extensive CCTV checks and forensics. At this stage we have not been able to identify the suspect.

“The investigation has been closed, however, if any new information should come to light, this will be reviewed accordingly.”

Anybody who has new information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/7964/20 or by anonymously contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 500 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

‘No chance in hell’ - parents slam prospect of sending children back to school

School children practicing social distancing during lunchtime. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Two people arrested after fight in Norwich

Two people were arrested following a fight in Copenhagen Way in Norwich. Picture: Google

Family finds air raid shelter under their lawn

Clare hopes to restore the WW2 shelter, discovered in her Norwich garden. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

‘No chance in hell’ - parents slam prospect of sending children back to school

School children practicing social distancing during lunchtime. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Two people arrested after fight in Norwich

Two people were arrested following a fight in Copenhagen Way in Norwich. Picture: Google

Family finds air raid shelter under their lawn

Clare hopes to restore the WW2 shelter, discovered in her Norwich garden. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Police admit they may never know who put up infamous ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster in Norwich tower block

Police carrying out investigations at Winchester Tower. The case has now been closed Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s important to do my best and help the lads’ - City skipper on added responsibilities

Grant Hanley had overcome his injury problems prior to football's suspension Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Owner of Chapelfield shopping centre blames coronavirus for further financial woes

Intu-owned Chapelfield, pictured before lockdown. Pic: Archant

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce
Drive 24