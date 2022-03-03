Gun alert forces armed police to swoop on city school
- Credit: Submitted
A high school was on red alert as armed services arrived in response to a firearm being reported on the premises.
While the news sent shockwaves throughout parents and children alike - everyone was relieved to finally find out it was all a false alarm.
Thorpe St Andrew High School, in Laundry Road, was surrounded by police when a neighbour reported they had spotted someone in possession of a gun.
Kylie Wilson, who's son attends the school, said: "The first I heard about it was in the group chat me and some other mums have.
"Luckily my son was already home but I was obviously concerned for the other parents I knew and their children.
"Some were saying there were armed police at the school and rumours had already started going around.
"A few of the mums were calling the school and they got a text back quickly with an e-mail to reassure everyone it was a false alarm.
"It's definitely not a nice situation to be in - I was panicked but I think the school responded very well.
"I'm glad my son left when he did - I can't imagine how some parents must have felt."
Hanna Preston was driving past the school at the time the incident happened and watched the chaos unfold.
She said: "The police were on the opposite side of the road, directly opposite the school entrance.
"There were six 4x4 SUVs, a dog unit and two fully kitted out policeman.
"I actually have a child who's just accepted his place to start at Thorpe so naturally I'm concerned.
"But I was very happy to see how many attended the scene and seemed to be handled well by them."
A police spokesman said: "Police were called to Laundry Lane in Thorpe St Andrew shortly after 3pm yesterday, following reports a person had been seen in the area carrying a black handgun.
"Firearms officers attended and conducted a search of the area.
"Following further enquiries, an imitation black handgun used as a filming prop was recovered by officers."
Thorpe St Andrew High School have said they had nothing further to add.