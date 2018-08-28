Search

Great Yarmouth man who hid drugs in mouth jailed two years

PUBLISHED: 16:59 17 December 2018

Elliott Dye was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court today (Monday 17 December) after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and obstructing arrest. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Elliott Dye was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court today (Monday 17 December) after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and obstructing arrest. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man who hid wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in his mouth has been jailed for two years.

Elliott Dye, 35, was spotted by a police officer on patrol making a drug exchange in the Foxes Passage area of Great Yarmouth.

Richard Patterson, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said Dye was seen making what looked like a hand to hand exchange and was later stopped on Nelson Road Central as officers established he had drugs in his mouth.

Mr Patterson said Dye tried to resist arrest before spitting out six wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

The drugs had a street value of about £50 and a mobile phone and cash was also seized.

Dye, of Paget Road, Great Yarmouth, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and obstructing arrest on Monday, November 5, this year.

Robert Fitt, for Dye, said it was small scale dealing.

