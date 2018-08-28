Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Motorist caught drink-driving on Christmas Day receives four-year ban

PUBLISHED: 13:43 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:11 27 December 2018

File photo of the Acle Straight taken in 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher

File photo of the Acle Straight taken in 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

A disqualified motorist who was caught drink-driving on Christmas Day has been banned from getting behind the wheel for four years and ordered to do 300 hours of unpaid work.

Gedinminas Janciulus was stopped by police on the Acle Straight at around 7pm on Christmas Day.

When breathalysed, the 28-year-old was found to be more than three times over the legal drink-drive limit, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified following a previous drink-driving conviction earlier in the month.

Prosecuting, Denise Holland told Norwich Magistrates Court, police had stopped Janciulus after receiving a call from a member of the public.

When tested, he gave a reading of 112 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mrs Holland said: “He accepted he was disqualified from driving for 20 months and he couldn’t remember much else as he was so drunk.”

Appearing in court via a video link from Great Yarmouth on Thursday (December 27), Janciulus who gave his address as Middle Market Road, Great Yarmouth, admitted driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving while over the legal drink-drive limit.

Mitigating, Arthur Balls said his client, who prior to being disqualified from driving at the beginning of December had no previous convictions, accepted the fact he had committed a crime.

He said the 28 year-old was in full time employment and lived with his partner and child.

He said: “[Janciulus] comes across to me as someone who is extremely sorry about what he did and someone who does not want to go to prison.”

Janciulus was banned from driving for four years, ordered to do a 12-month community order of 300 hours unpaid work, fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

Presiding magistrate Eamon Lambert said: “For these three offences which are very serious you are extremely lucky that you are not going to prison.

“You put yourself and other road users at great risk.”

This newspaper has vowed to name and shame those convicted of drink-driving during this year’s Christmas crackdown.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Most Read

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

Pictures show popular pub’s festive transformation

The Green Dragon pub in Wymondham has been decked out in festive splendour by former florist Moya Topsom. Photo: Kelly Walace-Smith

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Motorist caught drink-driving on Christmas Day receives four-year ban

File photo of the Acle Straight taken in 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Denver Clinton placed Boxing Day match ball ahead of Norwich City kick off

Matchday hero Denver Clinton with mum Wanda before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/12/2018

Paddy Davitt: Breathless, blood-pumping entertainment. All aboard the Canaries’ carousel

Teemu Pukki makes his feelings known after a second half yellow card against Nottingham Forest Picture; Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Watch: Re-live the Hernandez heroics which sparked wild scenes as City fought back against Forest

Daniel Farke savours the moment after Onel Hernandez's late equaliser against Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists