Men face jail for supplying class A drugs
PUBLISHED: 12:06 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:12 20 November 2018
Two men are facing jail terms after they admitted supplying class A drugs in Great Yarmouth.
Officers stopped two men in King Street in the town on October 22 this year and seized a quantity of Class A drugs and mobile phones.
Sonny Patience, 21, of Anstridge Road, London, appeared at Norwich Crown Court, via videolink, on Tuesday (November 20) when he admitted an offence of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A.
Also appearing, via videolink, was Jordan Miah-Mora, 18, of Sidcup in Kent, who also admitted an offence of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A.
Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentencing until December 20 this year.
