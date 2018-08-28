Search

Man describes moment thieves stole car later used in A47 police chase

PUBLISHED: 12:19 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 18 January 2019

Jason Daly.

Jason Daly.

Archant

A father of three has described the moment he watched two thieves jump into his car and drive away, after he stepped out for just a few seconds to lock a door.

A stolen car that left the road near Acle after a police pursuit from Norwich along the A47.A stolen car that left the road near Acle after a police pursuit from Norwich along the A47.

Jason Daly, 34, from Caister, saw two men get into his black Vauxhall Vectra and speed off in the early hours of Friday morning.

Mr Daly had returned to his employer’s offices in the Conge, Great Yarmouth, after a night shift delivering meat to London.

Finding his car frozen up, he turned on the engine to defrost the windscreen.

It was then he said that he left the car, ‘for seconds’.

“I got in the car and suddenly thought, ‘I’ve left the office door open’.

“I jumped out to check, and as soon as I put my hand on the door handle, I turned around to see two blokes jump in and just drive off. I was literally within touching distance of the car,” he said.

The car was later involved in a police chase after officers spotted it at around 4am near Chapelfield in Norwich.

According to police, the car failed to stop for officers, who chased it on to the A47.

The driver lost control near the Acle slip road, veering off into a ditch, before police chased the two occupants.

Despite the use of a drone and police dogs, the pair escaped and are still wanted.

Mr Daly’s morning got worse when he was told by his insurance company that it is unlikely they would be upholding any claim.

“They are refusing to pay out because I left the car, even though it was always in sight and I was right next to it. It’s in the smallprint that you can’t leave the car.

“I’ve been with them for eight or nine years and never made a claim.

“I saved £2,000 to buy that car, I’m on minimum wage 30 hours a week and it’s my only way to work.

“It’s a kick in the teeth and I’m gutted, absolutely gutted,” he said.

He added that he is also likely to be liable to pay for the cost of recovering his car, which was badly damaged in the incident.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw the theft or the manner of driving of the vehicle at any time. Call 101 quoting CAD reference 38 with today’s date, January 18, or contact Sgt Joe Simon.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Pub set to open inside Norwich Station

Glass of light beer in a pub. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich City star Timm Klose delivers his injury bulletin from Switzerland

Timm Klose is facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Running column: Marathon training has consisted of long runs, a children’s party and a spacehopper race for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

A Norwich meet-up to help mums juggle work, childcare, leisure and life

Emma Victor-Smith of We Got This (Sometimes!) Picture: Emily Gray Photograph

Last chance to raise a glass in Norwich at the Great British Beer Festival Winter

This will be the last time to attend the Great British Beer Festival Winter in Norwich. Photo: Tony Miles
