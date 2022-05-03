Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Vandals spray graffiti at park near Norwich

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:47 AM May 3, 2022
Church Street in Old Catton, Norwich

Suspected vandals sprayed graffiti at a recreation park near Norwich.

They targeted the park in Church Street, Old Catton, spraying graffiti on a tree, the grass, a manhole cover and a seat.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 6.30pm and 8pm on Saturday, April 30.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about those responsible for the criminal damage.

You can contact PC Graham Gill at Sprowston police station on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/31933/22.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

