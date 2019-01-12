Search

‘I saw blood on the attacker’s hand’ - mum fearful of leaving home after stabbing

12 January, 2019 - 12:29
Officers, including two dog units were called to Goodman Square at around 5pm on Thursday following reports a person had been stabbed. Picture: Staff

Archant

A mother-of-one who witnessed a stabbing outside her Norwich flat says she is now too scared to leave her home alone.

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

The 31-year-old spoke of her terror at seeing blood on the attackers hand after a knife was plunged into the victim at Goodman Square on January 3.

Despite the scenes in front of her, she bravely phoned for police who later arrested two men on a nearby street.

The woman, who has lived at Goodman Square for 12 years, said: “I was outside smoking when I heard a lot of shouting, which I thought was a bit strange.

“I went over to check it out, and by the time I got there, the attacker had a man on the floor. “I didn’t see the knife to start with. I thought they were just fighting.

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday January 3 2019. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

“But as I called the police I saw blood on the attacker’s hand and thought ‘my god, he’s been stabbed.”

The woman, who did not want to be named, said the victim was trying to wriggle away, but was being pinned down by the other man.

She said a flick knife which had its blade “bent over to one side” was left behind at the scene after the attacker fled.

She said: “The victim then got on a push bike and rode off. He said he needed to go to hospital.”

Officers were called shortly to the Goodman Square area at around 5pm on Thursday following reports a person had been stabbed. Picture: Staff

Police were called to the scene at about 5pm. They confirmed the victim had left the area by the time they arrived.

However, the following morning a man had been admitted to hospital with a stab wound, which is not thought to be serious.

Two London teenagers were later arrested on a nearby street. Officers went on to force entry to a top floor flat in the neighbouring Freeman Square, which is on the junction of Old Palace Road and Heigham Street.

The mother said the incident left her in shock. She said: “I was trying to keep calm and explain it all to the police. But by the time I got back home, I was an absolute mess.

“The drug use in this area is bad enough, and I normally tell them to move on, but now I don’t even open my door. This has really got to me.

“I’m too scared to leave the house, not only for my safety but for the safety of my son.”

Two teenagers from London were arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

They have been released on bail until January 31 and enquiries are ongoing.

• Anyone with information about the incident should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

