Police search for stabbing victim who fled scene of assault

04 January, 2019 - 09:04
Officers were called shortly to the Goodman Square area at around 5pm on Thursday following reports a person had been stabbed. Picture: Staff

Officers were called shortly to the Goodman Square area at around 5pm on Thursday following reports a person had been stabbed. Picture: Staff

Archant

Police are today hunting for the victim of a reported stabbing last night in Norwich after they fled the scene of their own assault.

Officers, including two dog units were called to Goodman Square at around 5pm on Thursday following reports a person had been stabbed. Picture: StaffOfficers, including two dog units were called to Goodman Square at around 5pm on Thursday following reports a person had been stabbed. Picture: Staff

Officers were called to Goodman Square, near Old Palace Road at around 5pm on Thursday evening following reports a person had been stabbed.

Police and other emergency services attended, but by the time they ahd arrived the victim had fled the scene.

Two men, both aged in their late teens, have been arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

They have been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they remain in custody this morning.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to try and locate the victim and a cordon has been put in place at the scene while initial investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the victim in the assault should contact Norfolk Police on non-emergency number 101. Alternatively information can be left anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

