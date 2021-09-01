Woman was left with glass in her eye after fight in bar, court hears

Published: 6:30 AM September 1, 2021

A woman was left with glass in her eye after a fight in a Norwich bar, a court has heard.

Rachel Barrett was involved in an altercation with Georgia Pochin at around 11pm on October 27, 2018, in Gonzo's Tea Room, on London Street, in which the latter was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

In the first day of Barrett's trial on Tuesday, Norwich Crown Court heard Miss Pochin and her father David How had been at the St Andrew's Hall beer festival before enjoying more drinks ahead of going to Gonzo's on the day in question.

The complainant told the court she required 30 stitches to her face following the incident, which saw her struck by a glass.

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Miss Pochin, who did not know the defendant, said: "I have got scars for life over that and spent the next few months in pain."

The court saw CCTV footage in which Miss Pochin appeared to put her arm up towards the defendant before being struck by the glass.

She was then escorted from the bar where her father found her in tears with blood on her face and clothes.

A witness statement from Angela Rixon, who had been with Barrett that day, said: "I was aware of a woman standing in front of Rachel who appeared to be talking aggressively to Rachel and I would say leaning towards her.

"I could see Rachel putting her arms in front to keep the woman away but she kept coming back."

The court heard Miss Pochin could not recall her behaviour prior to being struck due to her intoxicated state at the time.

A statement from PC Ben Bleward heard in court said officers arrived at the scene shortly after 11pm where Miss Pochin was found in a distressed state with glass in her eye.

She was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital that night along with two officers. She then had to return the following morning to remove all the glass.

The trial continues.