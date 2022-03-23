Mum 'beyond belief' as broken glass scattered down play park slide

Glass shards were found by a mum both on and around a children's slide in Fitzmaurice Park. - Credit: Submitted

A city mum is horrified having found shards of glass scattered along a children's slide just moments before her three-year-old daughter was set to go face-down through it.

Jenny Rose, who lives in Thorpe St Andrew, went to Fitzmaurice Park with her husband, mother-in-law and daughter to enjoy some fun in the sun at around 1pm on Sunday.

Jenny said: "I always take my daughter to the park - she loves it.

"The absolutely loves the swing as well as the slide and she's always so excited to get up there and play.

"My daughter was stood at the top of the slide and I was waiting at the bottom to catch her - that's when I noticed the glass.

"It was everywhere - there were pieces of it all over, both on the slide and at the bottom."

Terrified, the pricing consultant shouted to her young daughter not to move.

Jenny said: "I was horrified - she could have got really badly hurt.

"She also likes to go down the slide on her front so things might have been even worse had I not noticed the glass.

"We didn't have any gloves or bags so we couldn't pick up the glass. I reported it to the council as soon as I could to get it removed properly.

"My main concern was to make sure no other children were hurt so I also posted some pictures on social media to make any other people coming here aware.

"It was a shame as my daughter didn't know why she couldn't go down the slide so she got really upset."

Ian Mackie, Norfolk County Councillor for Thorpe St Andrew (Cons), said: "This appears to be intentionally placed broken glass which is beyond belief.

"You have to question the mindset of the person or people who did this.

"They need to have a long hard look in the mirror and think about their actions.

"Its totally unacceptable, and I am sure the police and town council will investigate.”