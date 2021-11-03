Landladies back venue boycott over spiking attacks

Rita McCluskey outside her Adam and Eve pub - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The women behind some of the city's favourite watering holes have backed a boycott planned in response to a recent spate of spineless drink spiking attacks in the city.

The Girls Night In event will see hundreds of women boycott nightclubs across the city on Thursday to highlight spiking and sexual harassment at venues.

Norwich is one of 50 cities which will take part in the movement which is happening across the UK.

Rita McCluskey, landlady of the Adam and Eve pub in Bishopgate, said: "There are more and more predators out there.

"Where do they get these drugs from in the first place and why would they spend money on putting them in people's drinks?

"They must be absolutely crazy."

You may also want to watch:

The pub owner added that this was an issue she had long pressed to bring attention to.

She added: "This is not a new thing. When I worked at a social club a few years ago there was someone there who had the injection.

"This started in the 90s but no-one believed me. We have had another resurgence recently."

Natalie Pye, manager of Mambo Jambo's in Lower Goat Lane, also supported the boycott.

She said: "It's dreadful that girls feel so scared that they daren't go out."

Students from the University of East Anglia (UEA) are also part of the initiative with a sober film night taking place on the campus on Thursday.

UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

The UEA Netball and Cheer Stunt societies have teamed up as part of this anti-spiking movement with free tickets being made available for students to attend the film night.

Elsewhere a planned women's-only night in the city has been shelved over safety concerns.

Andre Smith who runs Cans N Cocktails in the Prince of Wales Road had hired a DJ for a specific event held for women on November 4.

Andre Smith, owner of Cans 'N' Cocktails in Prince of Wales Road - Credit: Cans 'N' Cocktails

However he has since put the plans on hold saying he is concerned about safety.

The news comes after police patrolling Prince of Wales Road this weekend used drones for the first time to monitor alleys for signs of people in distress.