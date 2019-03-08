Teenage girl arrested after reports of knife being waved in city park

A teenager has been arrested after reports of an incident involving a knife in Eaton Park. Picture: Archant Victoria Pertusa

A teenager has been arrested after reports of a knife being waved at a group of girls.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident took place between 6pm and 7pm on Monday, March 25 at Eaton Park in Norwich.

A 17-year-old has been charged with assault, possession of a bladed weapon and affray.

A police spokesman said: “No-one was stabbed but it appears that a scuffle broke out and two girls sustained cuts to their hands.

“A girl was arrested after reports that she had been waving a knife at a group of other girls.

“The 17-year-old will be appearing at Norwich Youth Court on April 9.”

The arrest comes after an Old Catton teen was stabbed and stomped on in a gang attack.

The 16-year-old was knifed in the back following a fight involving 10 youths in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton.

He sustained a fractured skull and puncture wounds to his head, arm, back and hand in the attack, which happened at about 9.30pm on Friday, March 22.