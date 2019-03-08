Teenage girl arrested after reports of knife being waved in city park
PUBLISHED: 11:46 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 28 March 2019
Victoria Pertusa
A teenager has been arrested after reports of a knife being waved at a group of girls.
The incident took place between 6pm and 7pm on Monday, March 25 at Eaton Park in Norwich.
A 17-year-old has been charged with assault, possession of a bladed weapon and affray.
A police spokesman said: “No-one was stabbed but it appears that a scuffle broke out and two girls sustained cuts to their hands.
“A girl was arrested after reports that she had been waving a knife at a group of other girls.
“The 17-year-old will be appearing at Norwich Youth Court on April 9.”
The arrest comes after an Old Catton teen was stabbed and stomped on in a gang attack.
The 16-year-old was knifed in the back following a fight involving 10 youths in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton.
He sustained a fractured skull and puncture wounds to his head, arm, back and hand in the attack, which happened at about 9.30pm on Friday, March 22.
Comments have been disabled on this article.