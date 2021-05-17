Norwich pair accused of playing part in £1.8m cannabis farm

Published: 1:11 PM May 17, 2021

Georgina Cooper, 40, and John Cooper, 72, both of Junction Road in Norwich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday. - Credit: Archant

A man and a woman from Norwich have denied playing a part in producing more than 2,500 cannabis plants in Suffolk.

Georgina Cooper, 40, and John Cooper, 72, both of Junction Road, appeared alongside Leonard Armstrong, 62, of Tacket Street, Ipswich, and Ian Bacon, 66, of Bourne Terrace, Wherstead, at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, May 17.

They pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis at a Suffolk business park between January 1 and October 18, 2019.

The charge relates to the discovery of a cannabis factory at Great Bricett on October 18, 2019.

Officers with a warrant found more than 2,500 cannabis plants, with an estimated value of £1.8m.

Also before the court were Saulius Lileikis, 38, of Bredle Way, Aveley, South Ockendon, Essex and Laura Juskaite, 39, also of Bredle Way, Aveley.

They pleaded not guilty to possessing criminal property, namely £107,745 and €5,000 on August 5.

Their trial, expected to last three weeks, will get under way at Ipswich Crown Court on November 7 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place on September 3.