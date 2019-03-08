Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man's shoulder dislocated in betting shop robbery

PUBLISHED: 14:34 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 30 May 2019

A man was attacked during a robbery at a betting shop on George Hill, Norwich. Picture: Google

A man was attacked during a robbery at a betting shop on George Hill, Norwich. Picture: Google

Google

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured in a robbery at a betting shop.

The victim was in the shop on George Hill, Norwich on May 28 at about 7.30pm when two men forced their way in and attacked him.

You may also want to watch:

The men then stole a large quantity of cash from him before they ran to a Ford KA, which was parked at or near the Woodman pub and had a female driver inside, and left the scene.

The victim sustained a dislocated shoulder in the attack.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed any suspicious activity in the area during this time should contact PC Elizabeth Davies on 101.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 15 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 15 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Road closed as emergency services - including air ambulance - deal with crash

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I’ve seen them 23 times in two years’ - meet the Take That superfans camped at Carrow Road

Allegiance in ink, Take That fans outside Carrow Road show off their tattoo's of the boys. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Pony dumped at side of busy road in ‘terrifying ordeal’

Buddy has been rescued. Photo: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Inquest opened into the death of 48-year-old man from Taverham

The inquest into the death of Brian Blyth, 83, opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists