Man's shoulder dislocated in betting shop robbery

A man was attacked during a robbery at a betting shop on George Hill, Norwich. Picture: Google Google

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured in a robbery at a betting shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim was in the shop on George Hill, Norwich on May 28 at about 7.30pm when two men forced their way in and attacked him.

You may also want to watch:

The men then stole a large quantity of cash from him before they ran to a Ford KA, which was parked at or near the Woodman pub and had a female driver inside, and left the scene.

The victim sustained a dislocated shoulder in the attack.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed any suspicious activity in the area during this time should contact PC Elizabeth Davies on 101.