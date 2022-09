The man was arrested in Rampant Horse Street in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A man was arrested in Norwich city centre on Saturday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

He was arrested in Rampant Horse Street on September 24 by the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team who were on foot patrol.

He was known to officers as a "high risk domestic violence perpetrator".

As of Sunday morning he was in custody awaiting an interview.