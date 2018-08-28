Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Drink driver caught after almost hitting police car

PUBLISHED: 13:45 02 November 2018

Garry Moll was caught drink-driving in Wymondham after almost hitting an unmarked police car. Picture: Archant

Garry Moll was caught drink-driving in Wymondham after almost hitting an unmarked police car. Picture: Archant

A man was caught drink-driving after almost hitting an unmarked police car.

Garry Moll, 24, of Oakwood Drive, Wymondham, admitted driving while above the alcohol limit and driving with no insurance when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court.

The incident happened in Hawthorne Road, Wymondham, on October 12, when Moll almost hit an unmarked police car. The court heard he was taken to the police station where he was found with 52mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Chris Brown, mitigating for Moll, said the defendant bought temporary insurance in blocks through an app called Cuvva, which he had forgotten to do that evening after attending a wedding.

For the drink-driving offence, Moll was fined £150 and ordered to pay £50 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was also banned from driving for 16 months. He received no separate penalty for the insurance offence.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated Revealed: How ‘psychopath’ Joe Storey was free to kill ex-partner Kerri McAuley

Picture of Kerri McAuley. Credit: Submitted by Kerri's family.

Controlling killer Joe Storey texted Kerri McAuley 19,000 times in seven months

Kerri McAuley was killed by her boyfriend, a serial domestic abuser, in January 2017 at her Norwich home. Photo: McAuley Family

Video Norwich bar with wine vending machines set to reopen with new owners

Kane Freeman and Laz Damon are the new owners of The Wallow in Exchange Street Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Cyclist targeting lone women in Norwich to steal phones

A woman waiting at a bus stop on Dereham Road in Norwich had a phone snatched by a man on a bike. Picture Google.

Driver escapes uninjured after car rolls onto its roof in Norwich crash

Emergency services attend the scene where a car flipped onto its roof in Hellesdon. Picture:James Hardingham

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide