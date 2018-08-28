Drink driver caught after almost hitting police car

Garry Moll was caught drink-driving in Wymondham after almost hitting an unmarked police car. Picture: Archant

A man was caught drink-driving after almost hitting an unmarked police car.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Garry Moll, 24, of Oakwood Drive, Wymondham, admitted driving while above the alcohol limit and driving with no insurance when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court.

The incident happened in Hawthorne Road, Wymondham, on October 12, when Moll almost hit an unmarked police car. The court heard he was taken to the police station where he was found with 52mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Chris Brown, mitigating for Moll, said the defendant bought temporary insurance in blocks through an app called Cuvva, which he had forgotten to do that evening after attending a wedding.

For the drink-driving offence, Moll was fined £150 and ordered to pay £50 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was also banned from driving for 16 months. He received no separate penalty for the insurance offence.