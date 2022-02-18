Items stolen as yobs damage series of garages
- Credit: Google Maps/Archant
Thugs have smashed their way into garages in a suburb.
A grey push bike, Aquajet washer and Bosch hand drill were among the possessions stolen after a garage door was forced open in Old Catton's Marauder Road.
The break-ins are believed to have taken place during the afternoon or overnight last Tuesday.
A garage door in Defiant Road was also damaged by the yobs.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or anyone who may have CCTV footage or doorbell footage that could assist the investigations."
One homeowner was aghast to find her garage door had been pulled off its runner despite the fact the bottom was well sealed and with a car parked directly in front of it.
Broadland district councillor Richard Potter said: "There is a wider issue of break-ins and burglaries in many Norwich suburbs at the moment and I am liaising with PC Gill about increasing the frequency of patrols within Old Catton and Sprowston West.
Most Read
- 1 City bridge collapses hours after burst water main
- 2 Drivers urged to avoid busy city road due to flooding
- 3 Water returns for homes in and around Norwich
- 4 Stay home! Norwich braces for Storm Eunice's 85mph winds
- 5 Bus service 'gone pear-shaped' since St Stephens regeneration
- 6 Townhouse on Norwich's prettiest street on the market for nearly £800k
- 7 Concern as covered man approaches homes with paint
- 8 Battle over 'eyesore' boat moored in river beauty spot
- 9 Smyths Toys near Norwich to give out free LEGO to customers
- 10 Proposals for 100 new homes on edge of Norwich revealed
"Crime will never be welcome or acceptable in Old Catton and Sprowston West.
"I would urge anyone with any information to contact the local police who can be reached by dialling 101 and using extension number 6727."
Mr Potter said he will be raising any concerns at the upcoming police priority setting meetings and will be discussing the issue when monthly councillor surgeries resume in April.
Old Catton district councillor Ken Leggett added: "We really need to address this and I have taken it up with the local police. There needs to be more evidence.
"It is unusual as we are very privileged in Old Catton so we need to make sure we retain the safety and good feeling of local people.
"Unfortunately every now and again something crops up and we need to tighten up what we are doing about it."
Anyone with any information on the break-ins should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Op Solve and reference numbers 36/12372/22 and 36/12332/22.