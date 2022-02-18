News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Items stolen as yobs damage series of garages

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:58 AM February 18, 2022
Police are investigating a series of garage break-ins in old Catton. Pictured inset is councillor Richard Potter 

Thugs have smashed their way into garages in a suburb.

A grey push bike, Aquajet washer and Bosch hand drill were among the possessions stolen after a garage door was forced open in Old Catton's Marauder Road. 

The break-ins are believed to have taken place during the afternoon or overnight last Tuesday.

A garage door in Defiant Road was also damaged by the yobs. 

The junction of Defiant Road and Marauder Road in Old Catton

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or anyone who may have CCTV footage or doorbell footage that could assist the investigations."

Police are appealing after a racially aggravated assault in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt.

One homeowner was aghast to find her garage door had been pulled off its runner despite the fact the bottom was well sealed and with a car parked directly in front of it.

Broadland district councillor Richard Potter said: "There is a wider issue of break-ins and burglaries in many Norwich suburbs at the moment and I am liaising with PC Gill about increasing the frequency of patrols within Old Catton and Sprowston West.

"Crime will never be welcome or acceptable in Old Catton and Sprowston West.

"I would urge anyone with any information to contact the local police who can be reached by dialling 101 and using extension number 6727."

 Broadland's Old Catton and Sprowston West ward Conservative councillor Richard Potter

Mr Potter said he will be raising any concerns at the upcoming police priority setting meetings and will be discussing the issue when monthly councillor surgeries resume in April.

Old Catton district councillor Ken Leggett added: "We really need to address this and I have taken it up with the local police. There needs to be more evidence. 

"It is unusual as we are very privileged in Old Catton so we need to make sure we retain the safety and good feeling of local people.

"Unfortunately every now and again something crops up and we need to tighten up what we are doing about it."

The entrance to Marauder Road in Old Catton

Anyone with any information on the break-ins should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Op Solve and reference numbers 36/12372/22 and 36/12332/22.

