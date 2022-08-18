Call for more funds to crackdown on anti-social behaviour

Ash Haynes (inset) says more needs to be done to crack down on anti-social behaviour in Rosary Road (pictured) - Credit: Ash Haynes/Sophie Wyllie

Anti-social behaviour in and around Norwich's clubland needs to be tackled as a whole, as opposed to a piecemeal approach, a city councillor has proposed.

Ash Haynes, Green Party city councillor for Thorpe Hamlet ward, is calling for more funding to tackle problem areas in the centre including Rosary Road, Prince of Wales Road and King Street.

She also wants to see more focus put on open spaces and alleyways across Norwich.

Green city councillor Ash Haynes who represents the Thorpe Hamlet ward - Credit: Dan Grimmer

Police patrols have stepped up in Rosary Road and Old Library Wood after people living in the area raised concerns about a rise in prostitution, kerb crawling and drug taking.

Ms Haynes said: "The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) should allocate more funding to helping areas with persistent anti-social behaviour problems.

"We desperately need funding for the associated issues, including drug and alcohol services, homelessness provision and for the council to invest in cleaning up the wider area including Prince of Wales Road.

"There have been piecemeal things done rather than looking at the bigger picture. The whole issue needs to be tackled in a holistic way."

The PCC was contacted for comment.

The Green Party councillor added she and other city councillors from the Thorpe Hamlet area had a good relationship with the police and she appreciated extra patrols.

A woman who lives in Rosary Road said the increase in police patrols has made her feel safe.

Ms Haynes said it was "impossible" for organisations to support people with drug, alcohol and homelessness issues with the current lack of funds.

A police officer on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich - Credit: Neil Perry/Archant

Ms Haynes said: "Prince of Wales Road needs cleaning up because there is persistent fly-tipping. Areas that are neglected see more anti-social behaviour."

Gary Thompson, owner of T&G The Barber Shop in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich - Credit: Gary Thompson

Gary Thompson, owner of T&G The Barber Shop in Prince of Wales Road, said: "The street is scruffy. There are a lot of daytime drunks hanging around and more drunk and disorderly behaviour."

Beth Jones, Labour city councillor and cabinet member for community safety, said: "Tackling crime and anti-social behaviour is a top priority for the council.

"The hard truth is that all public services have been cut to the bone since 2010. Despite these funding challenges, the council will keep doing all it can to protect and improve our city for all.”