Wanted man posts picture of himself on Facebook

Police have issued a fresh appeal after a wanted man posted a new picture of himself on Facebook.

Mark Barton, 37, of Clifton Close in Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Officers have released a recent photograph posted onto Facebook of Mark in the hope it will help with the appeal.

Barton, who also goes by the name of Mark Walker, is known to frequent the Clifton Close and Cotman Fields areas in Norwich. It is also believed he has links to the County Durham and Leeds areas.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 10 tall, of slim build with short blonde hair.

Barton was jailed in 2011 after pleading guilty to two armed robberies at bookmakers in Norwich and theft from a jewellers, committed after he had absconded from Norwich Prison when serving a sentence for a previous robbery.

A month after absconding he robbed the Betfred bookmakers at Hall Road after threatening two members of staff with a seven-inch knife.

Days later he brandished a machete to threaten staff during a robbery at the William Hill bookmakers on Old Palace Road.

In a third incident he stole a tray of jewellery at Aurum jewellers on Bedford Street, where he was heard to say “I’ve got a knife”. A total of £38, 869 in jewellery was stolen, £33,669 of which was later recovered.

Anyone who may have seen Barton or knows of his current whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.