Four-month-old puppy in constant pain after attack

Keyla the puppy who was recently attacked in Sprowston - Credit: Contributed

A four-month-old puppy will "forever be in pain" after it was attacked in Sprowston and left with a broken pelvis.

Mum Laura Galbraith is providing round-the-clock care for French Bulldog pup Keyla - which also suffered a broken leg in the incident.

Miss Galbraith, 36, said: "It's absolutely horrible. She now cowers when she sees people and she has lost her spark a little.

"The vet said she would be forever in pain and her leg bones could disintegrate to the point of complete loss if left untreated."

Keyla, a four-month-old Frenchie, who was attacked in Sprowston - Credit: Contributed

The puppy was attacked in Linacre Avenue two weeks ago.

Miss Galbraith has not told her three-year-old daughter how her dog came to be so poorly - with the pet now needing painkillers every day and walking with a constant limp.

And Miss Galbraith is crowdfunding to try and cover the eye-watering £2,200 operation in Beccles to get Keyla back on her feet and out of pain.

But because little Keyla's insurance hadn't been updated from her previous owner, Miss Galbraith was left with a £3,000 vet bill.

"Last week I had to pay £800 just to get her looked at - which kind of wiped out my savings," she said.

While Keyla's pelvis should heal over time a false socket is needed for the leg ligaments to grow around it as part of the operation.

The owner has been boosted by the response after she set up a crowdfunding page to raise the cash for Keyla's treatment costs.

"It's given me a little bit of positivity as I am up and down at the moment," she said.

Miss Galbraith's friend Hannah Wilde, a seamstress who runs Hannah's Originals, has set up a competition to win a handmade apron for the cause.

Hannah Wilde, of Hannah's Originals - Credit: Contributed

She said: "I don't know why anyone would want to hurt something so innocent.

"It upset me so much as I am passionate about animals and have two English Bulldogs myself."

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "We have received a report following a dog attack on October 28.

"The dog suffered serious injuries. Enquiries are ongoing and a man in his 40s has been arrested and subsequently released on police bail in connection with the incident."

The crowdfunding page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-save-keylas-leg