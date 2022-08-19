Call for free waste collection service to ease fly-tipping in city

Green councillor Jamie Osborn is demanding action on fly-tipping in the city - Credit: Jamie Osborn

It has been suggested that free waste collection should be offered during the cost of living crisis to combat both financial stresses and fly-tipping.

Green party city councillors would like Norwich City Council to provide free waste collections of large items for people on low incomes.

The councillors are also asking for special collections of rubbish in "waste amnesties" from areas often blighted by fly-tipping.

Jamie Osborn, Green county councillor for the Mancroft ward, said: "Norwich people deserve better than to be surrounded by rubbish - sometimes right outside their windows.

"In the summer heat this waste can become unpleasant and dangerous."

Fly-tipping left along Marriott's Way in the north Heigham Grove of Norwich - Credit: Archant

It comes as there has been a recent spate of items being dumped in and around the city.

This included a roll of roof insulation and an old suitcase left in North Walsham Road in Sprowston.

Two large bags of clothes were also cleared last Friday after being left next to a gas metre box in Thorpe St Andrew's Furze Road.

Clothes were dumped next to the gas metre box in Furze Road in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Marcus Moore

A city council spokeswoman said: "Our teams work hard to help keep Norwich clean but we need everyone else to play their part too – making sure they put their rubbish in the bins provided or by taking it home."

Richard Potter, Conservative district councillor for Old Catton, has previously reported a large amount of fly-tipping dumped in St Faith's Road in Old Catton to the police.

Police were called to fly-tipping in St Faith's Road by newly-elected district councillor Richard Potter - Credit: Richard Potter

He said: "The fly-tipping situation is always going to be a dynamic and fluid issue unfortunately.

"It's something that will never be eradicated but through education and the continued diligence from the community, it's something that we can continue to consistently improve."

While he did not wish to comment on the Green city councillors' plans for free waste collections, Mr Potter said the district has one of the lowest council tax rates in Norfolk and "a very green and cost efficient waste collection contract".

Richard Potter, district councillor for Old Catton - Credit: Contributed

Mr Potter added: "Many charity shops will collect large items such as sofas and household appliances for free and they can then be sold at a massively reduced price which creates less waste."