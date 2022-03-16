Man wanted on recall to prison is arrested in Norwich

A man who was wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence has been arrested. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Police arrested Frankie Benet in Norwich on Tuesday, March 15.

Benet, 39, of no fixed address has now been remanded into custody.

Officers have thanked the public for their assistance in tracing him.

