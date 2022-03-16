Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Man wanted on recall to prison is arrested in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:25 AM March 16, 2022
There have been reports of a crash between a van and a car in Norwich this morning. Photo: PA Wire.

A man who was wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence has been arrested. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A man who was wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence has been arrested.

Police arrested Frankie Benet in Norwich on Tuesday, March 15.

Benet, 39, of no fixed address has now been remanded into custody.

Officers have thanked the public for their assistance in tracing him. 

