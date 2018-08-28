Fourth suspect arrested in Norwich summer shooting
PUBLISHED: 12:21 19 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:22 19 October 2018
Detectives investigating the shooting of a man in Norwich in the summer have arrested a fourth suspect.
A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the incident Friday morning and was taken into custody for questioning. He has subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
It follows an incident in the early hours of June 27 when police were called to Adelaide Street in the city, where a 19-year-old from London was found with a gunshot wound to his back.
Two other people, aged 17 and 26, were arrested the next day.
And a third person, also aged 17, was arrested on June 29.
All three were later released under investigation.
Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it - contact DS Pete Wilson in Norwich CID on 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
