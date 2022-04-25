Fourth person arrested with victim still in hospital after Norwich stabbing

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a Norwich stabbing.

The stabbing occurred on April 21 in Sleaford Green. A man in his 20s suffered multiple stab wounds.

The victim suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

A man in his 30s was the fourth to be arrested and is currently under investigation while police enquiries continue.

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the incident on April 21. After questioning they were released with no further action to be taken against them in relation to the stabbing.

One of the three teenagers, a 17-year-old, appeared in Norwich Magistrates' Court on April 23. He was charged with possession of Class A and B drugs and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.