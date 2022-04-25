Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Fourth person arrested with victim still in hospital after Norwich stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:51 PM April 25, 2022
Police at the scene of a stabbing in Sleaford Green

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a Norwich stabbing.

The stabbing occurred on April 21 in Sleaford Green. A man in his 20s suffered multiple stab wounds.

The victim suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

A man in his 30s was the fourth to be arrested and is currently under investigation while police enquiries continue.

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the incident on April 21. After questioning they were released with no further action to be taken against them in relation to the stabbing.

One of the three teenagers, a 17-year-old, appeared in Norwich Magistrates' Court on April 23. He was charged with possession of Class A and B drugs and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The barn used to be surrounded by fields, but has seen masses of work happen on their doorstep in the past decade

Broadland District Council

Meet the couple who saw an industrial estate built around their home

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Potential plans for the Easton roundabout on the edge of Norwich

Norfolk County Council

Safety upgrades on roundabout sees traffic fears raised

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
An abnormal load was stopped after it was found to be travelling without permission.

Norfolk Live News

Police on A11 stop abnormal load with no permission to travel

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are at the scene of the incident near Halfords Roundabout (pictured) in St Crispins Road.

Norwich Live News

Emergency services deal with incident near city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon