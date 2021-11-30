Tools stolen in spate of van break-ins in Norwich over the weekend

Police are appealing for information after four vans were broken into last weekend. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Tools worth hundreds of pounds were stolen from a van in Norwich during a spate of break-ins over the weekend.

Four vans were broken into between November 26 and 29 and a number of items were stolen.

A van was broken into in Stafford Street, between 2.30pm and 9pm on November 26, and multiple tools were stolen.

A second van, located in Vicarage Road, also had tools stolen from it sometime between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on November 27.

Overnight, between November 27 and 28, a third van was broken into in the Northfields area of the city and a number of tools stolen from inside.

A fourth van was broken into in Lavengro Road, west of the city centre, overnight between 4pm on November 28 and 8.15am on November 29.

Tools worth £750 were stolen.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the thefts or anyone acting suspiciously in the above areas during the times stated to come forward.

Police also reminded motorists to never leave doors unlocked when the vehicle is unattended or leave anything on display which could be mistaken for valuables.

Anyone with information should contact Op Solve on 101 quoting the relevant crime number.





Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.