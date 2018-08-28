Search

Four people arrested after van seized in Norwich in connection with theft offences

PUBLISHED: 10:39 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:39 03 November 2018

Police stop a van on St Stephen's Road, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A van has been pulled over and seized by police in Norwich in connection with theft offences.

The van, a silver coloured Ford Transit van, was pulled over by roads policing officers in the St Stephens Road, opposite the Trowel and Hammer pub in Norwich.

The stop, which happened at about 8.30am today (Saturday, November 3), followed reports that it had been involved in theft.

Chief inspector Lou Provart in the Norfolk Constabulary control room said: “We were acting on information about a crime of theft.”

Chf Insp Provart said the van was stopped following “good work” by the roads policing team.

He said: “They stopped the vehicle and arrested four people and seized the vehicle.”

The four people have been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) where they will later be questioned in relation to theft offences.

