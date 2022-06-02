Four people arrested after two stabbed and another injured

Breaking

A forensics van at the scene of the incident in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Four people have been arrested after two men were stabbed following an incident in the early hours of the morning.

A third man has also been injured.

Officers were called to an address in Howard Terrace, off Sussex Street, Norwich, shortly after 1am on Thursday (June 2) following reports of an altercation inside the property.

On arrival, a man in his 20s was discovered inside the address with stab wounds to his hands.

A further call was received by the East of England Ambulance Service just before 1.30am on Thursday to reports of a man in his 40s in Drayton Road, Norwich, with a stab wound to his stomach.

Police cordons remain in place at Howard Terrace, Drayton Road and Pelham Road - Credit: Archant

In addition officers attended a property in Pelham Road shortly before 1.45am, following reports that a man in his 30s had a minor wound to his leg.

All three men were taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and have been arrested.

The man in his 20s and the man in his 40s remain in hospital.

The man in his 30s is in custody at the Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

A woman in her 40s was also arrested at the Pelham Road address in connection with the incident and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

She remains in custody.

Police cordons remain in place at Howard Terrace, Drayton Road and Pelham Road.

Officers are in the early stages of the investigation but believe the three reports are linked and all parties involved are known to each other.

Any witnesses or anybody with information should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting incident numbers 22 and 34 of June 6, 2022.