Four jailed for part in 'one of longest running' drug networks in Norwich

Four men have been jailed for a total of 16 years and two months for their role in operating "one of the longest running" county lines drug operation in Norwich.

The men appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, June 1, where they were each sentenced for conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Mohamed Tiet, 26, Sami Kaid, 23, Karim Kaid, 23, and Hanad Salah, 21, admitted to operating the Ace County Line in Norwich between May 2020 and December 2020.

Mobile phone data analysis was used to target the four men who were running the county lines operation out of London into smaller counties such as Norfolk.

The drug dealing operation has since been permanently closed following a joint investigation by the Norfolk Constabulary County Lines Team and the Metropolitan Police under Operation Orochi.

On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, officers executed search warrants at key addresses in London and Norwich.

Sami Kaid and Karim Kaid were arrested in a car outside an address in Orchard Court in Norwich.

Searches of the property and the car led officers to finding a number of mobile phones and more than £700 in cash.

Following their arrest, officers executed a warrant at Domfe Place in London where they arrested Hanad Salah and seized a mobile phone.

Later that day, officers attended an address in Hows Street in London and arrested Mohammed Tiet.

A number of mobile phones were seized from the address.

Analysis of the phones seized revealed the four men had been using them for the sale and distribution of class A drugs from London to Norwich. The investigation also revealed the men had used five children to transport the drugs between the capital and Norwich.

Two of those teenagers, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, have since been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The 16-year-old was sentenced to 21 months in a youth offenders institute, suspended for 15 months

Three 15-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs have had no further action taken against them.

DC Burton from the Serious Crime Disruption Team said: “This investigation has not only resulted in the closure of one of the longest running County Lines in Norwich, but it also means we will be able to prevent any further children being exploited by these individuals.

“We know that those running county lines will target young people and other vulnerable members of our community – but this shows we will tirelessly identify these networks and put a stop to their criminal activities.”

