Four people in hospital after attacks in Norwich

A businessman watched in horror as a hotel guest “kicked another man’s face in” outside his room near Norwich – in one of three serious attacks around the city in 24 hours.

The 40-year-old described seeing “blood everywhere” as he witnessed the incident through the spy hole of his door at the Premier Inn on the Broadland Business Park in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday.

It was one of three serious attacks in and around Norwich that day – with a man in his 20s stabbed in Norwich city centre at 4pm, and a third injured in a fight in a Geoffrey Watling Way block of flats at 11pm.

At the Premier Inn, the businessman said a guest at the hotel, on the edge of Norwich, was attacking another man in a bedroom which had its door open.

“I heard someone say ‘you’re not as hard as you think you are’ and then I heard him smack him,” the businessman said.

“I looked through the spy hole and I could see him hitting him. He [the man on the floor] was trying to get away as the door was open.

“The other was kicking him and punching him in the face and chest.

“The lad was in a very bad way. There was blood everywhere. His face was covered in blood and the room was covered in blood.

“I was in a panic, I thought ‘what do I do? Do I call police or Premier Inn’?

“But as I went to call police, about eight officers came running down the corridor.”

Norfolk police confirmed they were called to the incident shortly before 4am. The victim suffered multiple facial fractures and remains at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon. It is understood he was found with a knife, but it was not believed to have been used in the attack. Both men were believed to be roommates and had come from outside Norfolk.

Police said the victim’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Premier Inn has been contacted for comment.

In a separate incident a man in his 20s was stabbed in the chest and robbed at Castle Gardens.

Police said the victim – who was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition – was attacked by two men at 4pm on Wednesday.

Norfolk police said there had been no arrests so far. Officers are continuing to make enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents should contact police on 101.

Third attack

A man was left with serious facial injuries after a fight in a Norwich flat.

It happened at around 11pm on Wednesday, in a block of flats on Geoffrey Watling Way, close to Carrow Road football stadium.

A Norfolk police spokesman said they were called to the address and photos showed seven police cars and an ambulance at the scene.

The spokesman said: “Two men have had an altercation resulting in both of them going to hospital.”

One remained in hospital with serious facial injuries while a second man, in his late 20s and from the Norwich area, has been arrested on suspicion of assault and assaulting a police officer.

He is being held at Wymondham police investigation centre for questioning.

One police car remained at the property on Thursday morning and a cordon was expected to be in place until around midday.