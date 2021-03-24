Four charged with supplying drugs after police raid homes

Published: 4:13 PM March 24, 2021

Norfolk Police County Lines Team executed warrants at four separate addresses in the Norwich area. - Credit: Archant

Four people have been charged in connection with supplying Class A drugs in Norwich.

It follows an operation by officers from the Norfolk Police County Lines Team who swooped with warrants at four separate addresses on Tuesday March 23.

Mobile phones, cash, and a large amount of crack cocaine and heroin were seized from an address in Rose Drive in Cringleford.

Phones, cash and crack cocaine was also discovered and seized at a property in The Denes in Norwich, while phones were seized from Glenmore Gardens and Blackhorse Opening.

Seven people were arrested in total and four people have since been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between June 2020 and March 2021.

You may also want to watch:

Those charged include Christopher Morrison, 33, of The Denes in Norwich, Amenemhet Asante, 23, of Rose Drive, Tessa Bolan, 28, of Blackhorse Opening in Norwich, and Alex Williams, 20, who is of no fixed address.

All four have been remanded into custody and were due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on March 24.

The three other people arrested – two men and a woman – have been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.