Four arrested over fighting and knife

Police activity near Aylsham Road in Norwich where four people were arrested following reports of fighting. Picture: Scott Catchpole Scott Catchpole

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a knife following reports of a fight in Norwich.

Police were called to Aylsham Road at about 4pm on Thursday, July 2 following reports that a number of people were fighting.

Eyewitnesses reported a large police presence in the area with marked and unmarked police vehicles swooping on the scene.

Scott Catchpole, of Rackham Road, watched the drama unfold in an area close to Pointers Field Park.

He said: “People were fighting in the park. There were around 15 to 20 police officers and undercover police cars and police vans and about 12 police cars parked all around that area.”

A police spokesman said four people, two men and two women, aged between 29 and 40, had been arrested on suspicion of affray.

They added: “One of the male suspects was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife after officers seized a weapon near to the scene.”

All four people arrested were questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.