Four teenagers to be sentenced after stab attack on boy at city tower block
Four teenagers are to be sentenced after admitting their parts in a stabbing in Norwich.
Police were called to Aylmer Tower in Lefroy Road, Mile Cross, after reports a teenage boy had been attacked with a bladed weapon by a group.
The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to be treated following the attack which happened at about 3.15pm on February 23 this year.
A number of homes in the city were sealed off while officers carried out investigations which led to the arrest of five teenagers.
Allan Moss, 19, of Woodside Road, Norwich and two teenage boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were due to stand trial next week accused of being involved in the attack.
All three appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (August 18) ahead for a pre-trial review when all three changed their pleas.
Moss and the two 17-year-olds pleaded guilty to a single count of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) on February 23 this year.
Most Read
- 1 Driving instructor shares dashcam footage of near misses across Norwich
- 2 Fight outside Norwich pub left man with fractured skull
- 3 Giant walking T-rex spotted in Norwich shopping centre
- 4 Norfolk teenager arrested for indecent exposure
- 5 Frost and the fury: Norwich punk gig halted over ice cube spat
- 6 Remembering the heyday of now boarded up Norwich pub
- 7 Norwich street to close for 11 weeks for pavement resurfacing
- 8 7 of the best places to get pizza in Norwich
- 9 Housing bid on village edge thrown out by planning inspector
- 10 Unexploded bomb discovered in Norwich
Sentencing was adjourned until September 28 by Judge Alice Robinson who described it as a serious case.
Another teenager, Solomon Oguidi, 18, of Bowers Avenue, Norwich, previously admitted wounding with intent to do GBH and will also be dealt with on the same date next month as part of a sentencing likely to take half a day.
Figures released earlier this year by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed violent crime in Norfolk was on the rise in the county with injury offences rising by 2.5pc and non-injury offences up by 159pc in the between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020 compared to the previous year.
Last year figures revealed a record number of knife crime offenders were being caught and punished, with the number of those jailed or cautioned in Norfolk increasing from 274 in 2009 to 330 in 2019.
Two other teens who were on bail after initially being arrested as part of the investigation into the stabbing at Aylmer Tower have been released with no further action being taken against them.