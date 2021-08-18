Published: 12:32 PM August 18, 2021

Four teens have admitted their part in a stabbing at Aylmer Tower, Mile Cross in February 2021.

Four teenagers are to be sentenced after admitting their parts in a stabbing in Norwich.

Police were called to Aylmer Tower in Lefroy Road, Mile Cross, after reports a teenage boy had been attacked with a bladed weapon by a group.

A boy was attacked with a bladed weapon at Aylmer Tower in Mile Cross, Norwich, on Tuesday, February 23. - Credit: Liz Reynolds

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to be treated following the attack which happened at about 3.15pm on February 23 this year.

A number of homes in the city were sealed off while officers carried out investigations which led to the arrest of five teenagers.

Allan Moss, 19, of Woodside Road, Norwich and two teenage boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were due to stand trial next week accused of being involved in the attack.

All three appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (August 18) ahead for a pre-trial review when all three changed their pleas.

Moss and the two 17-year-olds pleaded guilty to a single count of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) on February 23 this year.

Sentencing was adjourned until September 28 by Judge Alice Robinson who described it as a serious case.

Another teenager, Solomon Oguidi, 18, of Bowers Avenue, Norwich, previously admitted wounding with intent to do GBH and will also be dealt with on the same date next month as part of a sentencing likely to take half a day.

Figures released earlier this year by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed violent crime in Norfolk was on the rise in the county with injury offences rising by 2.5pc and non-injury offences up by 159pc in the between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020 compared to the previous year.

Last year figures revealed a record number of knife crime offenders were being caught and punished, with the number of those jailed or cautioned in Norfolk increasing from 274 in 2009 to 330 in 2019.

Two other teens who were on bail after initially being arrested as part of the investigation into the stabbing at Aylmer Tower have been released with no further action being taken against them.