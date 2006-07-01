Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434 Archant © 2006

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle has gone on trial over an alleged sex assault at a Norwich nightclub.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

NCFC Reserves V Derby County. Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP Sport EDP pics © 2005 (01603) 772434 NCFC Reserves V Derby County. Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP Sport EDP pics © 2005 (01603) 772434

Eagle, 31, is charged with sex assault on the woman in February, last year, at the former Mercy nightclub in Prince of Wales Road, in the city.

Potential jurors at Norwich Crown Court were asked if they had any connections to Norwich City Football Club where Eagle was a former player or had ever worked at Mercy nightclub in the city, which is now closed, before they were sworn in.

Eagle of Central Road, Leiston, in Suffolk, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, on February 4, last year.

Recorder Douglas Herbert told the jury after they were sworn in that they would not be starting the case straight away and adjourned the opening until Tuesday.

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle

Jane Oldfield appeared for the prosecution and Joanne Eley appeared for Eagle. Eagle played just 10 times for the Canaries before dropping into the lower leagues where he played more than 150 times for Lowestoft Town.