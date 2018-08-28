Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former Norwich City player insists he did not sexually assault woman at Norwich nightclub

PUBLISHED: 17:06 22 January 2019

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

Archant © 2006

A former Norwich City player accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Norwich nightclub admits “waving his hands” behind her but insists he did not touch her.

Norwich Crown Court has heard that a woman at the former Mercy nightclub on Prince of Wales Road nightclub was allegedly sexually assaulted in the club in an incident which happened after midnight on February 4 last year.

The prosecution allege that Eagle, who played just 10 times for the Canaries before going onto play for Lowestoft Town, had been out with friends at the club and had been in “high spirits” but had gone too far and “ended up sexually assaulting a woman at the nightclub”.

But giving evidence on Tuesday (January 22) Eagle, who denies sexual assault, insisted he did not sexually assault her.

When asked by Joanne Eley, defending, if he at any point, tried to put his hand up her skirt or touch her sexually, he said: “No.”

The jury of eight women and four men heard that Eagle had been playing football for Leiston in Suffolk on Saturday, February 3 last year.

Eagle, who now works at Sizewell B, said he had gone out in Norwich later that evening with about 10 friends, including a number of his teammates.

He said it was like a belated Christmas do and also to celebrate the birth of his son who was just a few weeks old.

Eagle confirmed he had been to the Dog House pub, where he had consumed a couple of pints of Guinness and two Jack Daniels and Coke before heading on to Mercy.

While at the nightclub Eagle had more JD and Cokes before an incident which led to him being ejected from Mercy.

Eagle described how when he “waved my hands behind her” towards her bottom in a “lads gesture”.

It was between 30 seconds and a minute later that he said he was escorted out of the club.

Eagle admitted being “a little agitated” at being thrown out as he said he “hadn’t done anything”.

He accepts apologising for messing about behind her but insisted he did not sexually assault her.

Jane Oldfield, prosecuting, put it to Eagle that he had got carried away on a lads night out and things went too far.

He said: “No.”

The jury was shown the video of Eagle being interviewed by police after his arrest.

Eagle, who said he was “on his way to being drunk”, told police he “didn’t touch her”.

He said: “I didn’t touch her I know that.”

He later said: “I haven’t done anything wrong.”

Earlier the woman alleged victim gave evidence from behind a screen.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court how she felt being touched under her skirt.

She described how it “wasn’t just like a touch, it was more like a shove”.

The witness said she turned around gave a reaction as if to say “What the hell?”

She said she then went to find security guards and told them “he groped me”.’

Eagle, of Central Road, Leiston, Suffolk, has denied sexual assault.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Police on hunt for man who committed ‘lewd act’ in front of woman

Heigham Street in Norwich. Photo: Google

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

I’d rather be driven by someone aged 97 than by an 18-year-old

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was involved in a road traffic accident at the edge of the Sandringham Estate, at the wheel of a Land Rover to drive Queen Elizabeth II around her inspection of the jumps at the European Horse Trials in Windsor Great Park back in 1955

Female twist brings fresh perspective to Mercutio in RSC’s Romeo and Juliet

Charlotte Josephine as Mercutio in RSC's Romeo and Juliet Credit: Topher McGrillis

Fears care village plan on edge of woods could harm bats and newts

Jason Beckett, of The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, who has raised concerns about plans for a care village close to the woods PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists