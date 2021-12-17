City woman's plea after car stolen from home overnight

Norwich mother Natasha Hullott is appealing for help after her Ford Fiesta was stolen - Credit: Contributed

A single mother is appealing for help after her car was stolen overnight from her driveway in the city.

Natasha Hullott, 46, of George Borrow Road, went out on Wednesday morning to take her dog to vets only to find her Ford Fiesta had disappeared.

She said: "It was a complete shock. I had just paid nearly £300 of repairs so this was the last thing I needed.

"I have lived here for 19 years and never known anything like this. It was completely out the blue."

Ms Hullott, who works from home, still has both sets of keys for the motor, and needs the car to drive her 18-year-old daughter to her football matches in Horsford.

Have you seen this car in the Norwich area? - Credit: Contributed

The car was a gift from an ex-partner.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "The car was stolen from the driveway overnight.

"Details of the stolen car have been put on the Police National Database."

Anyone with information should contact the Norwich West Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 quoting 36/92942/21.