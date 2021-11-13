Teacher in shock after Ford Fiesta pinched from busy road

The 2016 Ford Fiesta ST-3 1.6 Turbo, owned by Melanie Pleasant, which was stolen from Constitution Hill near to her home between November 1 and 2, 2021 - Credit: Melanie Pleasant

A piano teacher lost out on a day's worth of income after her car was pinched overnight from a busy road.

Melanie Pleasant, 35, from Constitution Hill, discovered her 2016 Ford Fiesta ST-3 1.6 Turbo had been stolen from the street on the morning of Tuesday, November 2.

She had parked her three-door hatchback, with the registration LV66 TZA, outside her home the night before at around 8pm after a day going round people's houses to teach.

Miss Pleasant said: "I was in shock at first after I realised it had disappeared. It is heartbreaking. The car was expensive for me. You don't expect people to take something like that from you.

"I really rely on my vehicle for work. It is restrictive not being able to go out freely."

The teacher, who has lived on Constitution Hill for five years, was unable to travel to eight lessons on the day she discovered her car was gone.

She added she uses the car to get to classes around the city and as far as Wymondham four days a week. For two other days she teaches in her home.

Since the theft she has used her bike, bus and walked but is using the Norwich Car Club, where people can hire cars on a short-term basis, temporarily.

Miss Pleasant bought the car in 2019 and had to take out a £10,000 loan. She has paid half of that loan off.

The teacher added: "It is a really nice car. They are quite highly sought-after. My insurance company said that Ford Fiestas are the most stolen cars at the moment."

She said the car was keyless and was told by her insurance firm it could have been broken into by criminals hacking into a code.

"I would warn anyone who has a Ford Fiesta to think about increased security," Miss Pleasant added.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: "Police had reports of a blue Ford Fiesta being stolen from Constitution Hill in Norwich between 8pm on November 1 and 12pm on November 2. This has been closed pending further investigative opportunities."

Miss Pleasant's petrol car has a rear valance with a plain effect rather than honeycomb, which is an unusual feature.