Triple-locked e-bike swiped from busy city spot

Laura Dawson's foldable electric bike was stolen from outside the Forum in Norwich on Sunday between 7pm and 10pm - Credit: Philip Hunt

An electric bike with an eye-watering price tag has been nabbed from a busy city centre spot - despite the fact it is "completely unusable" to the person who nicked it.

Laura Dawson had cycled from her Hellesdon home into the city to meet a friend on Sunday, June 12.

Leaving the fold-up cycle locked up outside the Forum, she returned at 10pm to find it had vanished.

The 28-year-old assistant town clerk at Stalham Town Council said: "The last thing I expected to come back to was no bike.

"I was in complete disbelief. I was shocked.

Laura Dawson is appealing for the folding e-bike to be returned - Credit: Supplied Philip Hunt

"Norwich is quite a safe place and I've biked into the city hundreds of times, leaving my bike all over the place. I thought - especially being so close to the police station - it would be safe."

The bike - one of a matching pair owned by her parents - is an ice-coloured Juicy compact plus cycle which she borrows regularly.

It has an 'S' inscribed in permanent pen on the battery.

And she even triple-locked the expensive item to protect it.

She explained: "Due to the style of the racks and the fact that my bike is a shopper bike, I can't attach the metal lock around the side post because it's too wide.

"So I put a metal lock through the pedal cog and then also use a wire lock to secure it to the bike rack.

"Someone's been able to cut the wire but even then they couldn't have pedalled or pushed it away.

Laura's cycle was locked up outside the Forum in Norwich next to the bike on the left - Credit: Laura Dawson

"The battery is also locked in which adds to how heavy it is."

Laura said that because the bike is so locked up in its current state it is useless.

For this reason, she fears it will be broken apart and sold for parts.

"This is more than £1,000 worth of bike," she added. "The battery and motor are very expensive, my helmet was attached, as well as a basket and panniers.

"The bike was part of the family, we all use it.

The foldable Juicy e-bike is one of a matching pair owned by Laura's parents - Credit: Philip Hunt

"It's sad that someone stole it and we'd very much like it back."

The theft has been reported to Norfolk Police.