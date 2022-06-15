Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Triple-locked e-bike swiped from busy city spot

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 8:00 AM June 15, 2022
Laura Dawson's foldable electric bike was stolen from outside the Forum in Norwich on Sunday between 7pm and 10pm

Laura Dawson's foldable electric bike was stolen from outside the Forum in Norwich on Sunday between 7pm and 10pm - Credit: Philip Hunt

An electric bike with an eye-watering price tag has been nabbed from a busy city centre spot - despite the fact it is "completely unusable" to the person who nicked it.

Laura Dawson had cycled from her Hellesdon home into the city to meet a friend on Sunday, June 12.

Leaving the fold-up cycle locked up outside the Forum, she returned at 10pm to find it had vanished.

The 28-year-old assistant town clerk at Stalham Town Council said: "The last thing I expected to come back to was no bike.

"I was in complete disbelief. I was shocked.

Laura Dawson is appealing for the folding e-bike to be returned

Laura Dawson is appealing for the folding e-bike to be returned - Credit: Supplied Philip Hunt

"Norwich is quite a safe place and I've biked into the city hundreds of times, leaving my bike all over the place. I thought - especially being so close to the police station - it would be safe."

The bike - one of a matching pair owned by her parents - is an ice-coloured Juicy compact plus cycle which she borrows regularly.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman baffled after complaint over loud music
  2. 2 'Growing concern' for man missing from Norfolk and Norwich hospital
  3. 3 Park and ride remains closed due to Traveller encampment
  1. 4 Rail services cancelled after person hit by train
  2. 5 NR3 pub owners open second city boozer
  3. 6 Norwich walkers urged to join the search for missing 40-year-old man
  4. 7 Why are there stripes outside Carrow Road?
  5. 8 'Wow factor' four-bed home in popular postcode on sale for £450k
  6. 9 All you need to know ahead of Elton John's Carrow Road concert
  7. 10 Disabled tenant unable to use garden after spiky plants engulf area

It has an 'S' inscribed in permanent pen on the battery.

And she even triple-locked the expensive item to protect it.

She explained: "Due to the style of the racks and the fact that my bike is a shopper bike, I can't attach the metal lock around the side post because it's too wide.

"So I put a metal lock through the pedal cog and then also use a wire lock to secure it to the bike rack.

"Someone's been able to cut the wire but even then they couldn't have pedalled or pushed it away.

Laura's cycle was locked up outside the Forum in Norwich next to the bike on the left

Laura's cycle was locked up outside the Forum in Norwich next to the bike on the left - Credit: Laura Dawson

"The battery is also locked in which adds to how heavy it is."

Laura said that because the bike is so locked up in its current state it is useless.

For this reason, she fears it will be broken apart and sold for parts.

"This is more than £1,000 worth of bike," she added. "The battery and motor are very expensive, my helmet was attached, as well as a basket and panniers.

"The bike was part of the family, we all use it.

The foldable Juicy e-bike is one of a matching pair owned by Laura's parents

The foldable Juicy e-bike is one of a matching pair owned by Laura's parents - Credit: Philip Hunt

"It's sad that someone stole it and we'd very much like it back."

The theft has been reported to Norfolk Police.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

There have been issues with parking near St Clements Hill Primary Academy. Pictured inset is councillor Mike Stonard 

Headteacher admits parking wars are 'problematic' near school

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Konect Bus will now be operating a bus service running from the airport to the Norfolk and Norwich h

Norwich Live News

'Unauthorised encampment' suspends services at city airport's park and ride

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A sinkhole has opened up at the Aylsham Road traffic lights. Pictured inset is Kevin Woodcock who lives nearby 

Traffic chaos as ANOTHER sinkhole opens in major city route

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Richard Platten's wife Sarah wanted to whisk him away to Turkey as a surprise for his 70th birthday

Couple's Turkish holiday an 'absolute shambles' due to flight delays

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon