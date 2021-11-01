Police called after van's worth of waste is dumped at city beauty spot
- Credit: Richard Potter
Fly-tippers have been branded "shameful" after the lowlifes dumped a van's worth of rubbish on a popular walking route near Norwich.
Police launched enquires into those response for the rubble being ditched in St Faith's Road, Old Catton, on Thursday night.
Broadland district councillor Richard Potter, who represents Old Catton and Sprowston West, spent several hours going through the trash until he had found enough evidence to trace the waste back to its original owner.
Among the debris he found concrete, household waste, toys and an addressed invoice.
Mr Potter, who handed the items to police, has subsequently launched a campaign to increase penalties for those caught fly-tipping.
“I want to see tougher penalties for those who wilfully blight our green spaces. We all care for our countryside," Mr Potter said.
"More needs to be done to ensure those who harm are made to pay the price and make good the environmental and social damage to our community that is caused by their actions."
Most Read
- 1 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta
- 2 Norwich bus route will be diverted for seven weeks during road closure
- 3 Nine arrests in Norwich as police use drones during Halloween patrols
- 4 Person dies after 'medical episode' near Norwich park
- 5 Catton Park Spooktacular sees fireworks, rides and food entertain city folk
- 6 7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021
- 7 'We are both big kids' - couples creative Halloween antics
- 8 Property spotlight: Former forge cottage near Norwich for sale for £595k
- 9 Roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week
- 10 WATCH: 'Squirrel Spiderman' captured scaling home near Norwich
He has called for the owners to collect their mess from St Faith's Lane.
Mr Potter added: "I live in the area, and I walk around here with my family. It is totally unacceptable, and we have all put up with this recurring shameful behaviour for far too long.
"This walk route exists so that people can park up and go along the outskirts of the city, not to enable commercial fly-tippers the chance to dump their days’ work each night."
The councillor has slammed the behaviour of those responsible as "shameful" and warned them that Old Catton will not be treated as "the dumping ground of Norwich".
He said he will be working with fellow ward councillors to ensure action is taken to mitigate the scourge and bring offenders to justice.
The fly-tipping remained in St Faith's Lane on Monday morning, but Broadland District Council has been contacted to clear it.
Police have spoken to those responsible for the fly-tipping and said they have dealt with the perpetrators accordingly.
Fly-tipping can be reported at https://secure.broadland.gov.uk/outreach_lcp/FlyTipping.ofml