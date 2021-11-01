News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police called after van's worth of waste is dumped at city beauty spot

Ben Hardy

Published: 2:30 PM November 1, 2021
Police were called to fly-tipping in St Faith's Road by newly-elected district councillor Richard Potter 

Fly-tippers have been branded "shameful" after the lowlifes dumped a van's worth of rubbish on a popular walking route near Norwich. 

Police launched enquires into those response for the rubble being ditched in St Faith's Road, Old Catton, on Thursday night. 

Broadland district councillor Richard Potter, who represents Old Catton and Sprowston West, spent several hours going through the trash until he had found enough evidence to trace the waste back to its original owner.

Among the debris he found concrete, household waste, toys and an addressed invoice.

Mr Potter, who handed the items to police, has subsequently launched a campaign to increase penalties for those caught fly-tipping. 

Broadland councillor Richard Potter has warned that Old Catton will not be treated as the dumping ground of Norwich 

“I want to see tougher penalties for those who wilfully blight our green spaces. We all care for our countryside," Mr Potter said.

"More needs to be done to ensure those who harm are made to pay the price and make good the environmental and social damage to our community that is caused by their actions." 

He has called for the owners to collect their mess from St Faith's Lane.

Mr Potter added: "I live in the area, and I walk around here with my family. It is totally unacceptable, and we have all put up with this recurring shameful behaviour for far too long.

"This walk route exists so that people can park up and go along the outskirts of the city, not to enable commercial fly-tippers the chance to dump their days’ work each night." 

Fly-tipping dumped in St Faith's Road, Old Catton 

The councillor has slammed the behaviour of those responsible as "shameful" and warned them that Old Catton will not be treated as "the dumping ground of Norwich".

He said he will be working with fellow ward councillors to ensure action is taken to mitigate the scourge and bring offenders to justice.

The fly-tipping remained in St Faith's Lane on Monday morning, but Broadland District Council has been contacted to clear it.

Police have spoken to those responsible for the fly-tipping and said they have dealt with the perpetrators accordingly.

Fly-tipping can be reported at https://secure.broadland.gov.uk/outreach_lcp/FlyTipping.ofml


