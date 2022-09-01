City's alleys being used as 'dumping ground' for fly-tippers

Councillor Alex Catt (inset) said that fly-tipping in his ward is "frustrating" - Credit: Alex Catt

A recent spate of fly-tipping in Norwich has sparked calls for more stringent regulations around the crime and for more people to report it.

Councillor Alex Catt, who represents the green party in the Sewell ward, said that coming across fly-tipping in the area is "incredibly frustrating".

"It's annoying that people have to put up with this outside of their homes," he continued.

"I've been walking around the ward to identify problems for a year now and if anything the issue of fly-tipping has got worse.

"We have a cost of living crisis at the moment and the bulky waste collection charge is expensive.

"If the council want people to use their service and not dump rubbish, they need to get rid of the charge.

"If people have to pay in order for their waste to be collected, they're just not going to do it."

A Norwich City Council spokeswoman said the council works hard to keep the city clean and urged neighbours to report fly-tipping.

Mr Catt added: "These pictures are all from the alley between Wodehouse Street and Marlborough Road but there's lots of alleys like it across the ward which are used for fly-tipping.

"I think the alleys generally aren't looked after very well. The more overgrown it becomes it grows untidy - and that inspires even more fly-tipping because people feel it's an appropriate place for it.

"The last thing people want it to be seen as is a dumping ground. It's a big issue."

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: "We are sorry to see these parts of the city being affected by fly-tipping. We urge anyone who comes across issues to report them to us so we can respond and investigate if there are ongoing issues in specific areas.

"Our teams work hard to help keep Norwich clean but we need everyone else to play their part too - making sure they put their rubbish in the bins or finding suitable ways to dispose of it.

"A review of our approach to fly-tipping is under way which has been informed by results from our resident survey and aims to make sure we are addressing this issue in the most effective way."

To report fly-tipping, visit www.norwich.gov.uk/report or call 0344 980 3333.