Flick knife is a ‘family heirloom’, man tells court

PUBLISHED: 13:09 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:22 22 November 2018

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A man has claimed that a flick knife found in his car is a “family heirloom”, a court heard.

Ionut Manea, 24, was stopped by police, who found the knife, which he claimed was an heirloom collected after his father died.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Manea was stopped in Arminghall Close, Norwich on October 16. They found the flick knife and a multi-tool with locking blades.

Manea denied possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing a knife in a public place.

Manea, of Paine Road, Heartsease, will stand trial on January 2. He admitted using a car without insurance and driving without a licence on October 16.

During interview he told police he had a Romanian driving licence.

Alistair Taunton, defending, said Manea was told by the person whose car he borrowed that he would be covered by trade insurance but was not.

District Judge Nicholas Watson disqualified Manea from driving for two years and fined him £200. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

